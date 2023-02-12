Cedar Rapids Kernels looking for families to host players

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s only January, but the Cedar Rapids Kernels are already preparing for the 2023 season, and that includes finding homes and host families for the incoming players.

Hosting players in volunteers’ homes isn’t the norm.

“This is a really unique and unusual situation here in Cedar Rapids. Because it’s been going for so many years, I mean, 20-plus years of just a super successful host family program,” Scott Wilson, the team’s general manager. “The east and west coast teams don’t understand it. It’s really interesting for them to try to think about actually signing folks up that would host players in their houses. The looks we get, it’s really crazy. But it’s just a Midwest thing for us that we love.”

Linda Mann isn’t just a former host—she’s the backbone of the host family program. She doesn’t refer to the Kernels team members she hosts as “players.” Instead, she calls them “my boys.” She and her husband LeRoy Mann have hosted players since 2004. Their basement is a shrine to those 19 years: hats, baseball bats, bobbleheads, pictures, and scrapbooks Linda makes for all “her boys.”

“It’s just a good fit for our life,” LeRoy Mann said. “We both enjoy it a lot.”

Wilson said Major League Baseball assumed responsibility for housing players when it took over Minor League Baseball in 2020.

“[The program] became an issue like, ‘Are we going to still use host families?’ So all of them had to be vetted, you know, sort of the background check, all those kinds of pieces, because there’s, you know, multimillion-dollar players living in folks’ homes.”

Wilson said housing players with hosts rather than in apartments saves MLB “a large six-figure number.” However, he added the program hadn’t been implemented as a cost-cutting measure.

“This program was instituted because we want them to feel welcome to Cedar Rapids. We want them to know what this environment is like. It’s the whole, I mean, it’s such a crazy cliche, Iowa nice is just the thing. It just is,” Wilson said.

Linda and LeRoy, as well as Jeremy and Rachel Basham epitomize Iowa nice by opening up their homes from April to September.

“We’ve had some players that really treat us like, you know, their mom and dad,” Rachel Basham said. “They still keep in touch.”

Host families don’t get money. Instead, it’s phone calls, wedding invites, updates, and life-long connections. Occasionally, they even get the right to “I knew him when...” stories, like when the Manns hosted Randal Grichuk, who now plays for the Colorado Rockies.

“Randal hit a homerun one time in the big leagues, he called her,” Wilson said. “And her first question back was, ‘Have you called your mother first?’ And he was like, ‘No, I wanted to tell you that I had a really good game.’ And she’s like, ‘Please hang up and call your mother.’“

For the hosts, it boils down to those long-lasting relationships. “You’ll have these people in your lives forever,” Linda said.

For those wanting more information about hosting, email Wilson at swilson@kernels.com.

