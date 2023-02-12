Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionery factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorized to work in the tanks and weren’t trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.

Officials said two workers employed by an outside contracting firm fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter.

A company representative told reporters last week that the safety of workers and outside contractors “is a top priority for our business.”

“As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,” the representative said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
Police and fire department officials work to investigate and clean up the scene of a fatal...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Prairie Hill, where residents solve problems by passing a talking stick, many have solar panels...
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Cascade coach to miss postseason after having kidney transplant
Cascade’s Sconsa to receive kidney transplant, miss the Cougars’ postseason

Latest News

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia
Neutral Austria under pressure to get tougher on Russia
Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey’s earthquake response
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars