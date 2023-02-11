Wonderful Weekend Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend is upon us. As we look ahead a brighter sky remains in place. Sunshine will be plentiful on Saturday. Milder weather continues to move in with highs in the 40s through the middle of next week. Our next chance for precipitation holds off until Valentine’s Day. At this point, it looks like we will be on the warm side of the system meaning it will fall in the form of rain. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

