Wieskamp signs contract with NBA’s Raptors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa Hawkeye standout basketball player has found a job in Toronto, according to the team.

The Toronto Raptors announced on Saturday that Joe Wieskamp, who finished his career at the University of Iowa in 2021, was signed to a multi-year contract. Wieskamp had previously played two games this season for the Raptors on separate 10-day contracts.

The exact details of the contract, including length and salary, were not disclosed by the team.

Wieskamp was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs as the 41st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, playing a total of 29 games in the 2021-2022 season. He attended Muscatine High School prior to his time at the University of Iowa.

