Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program

US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program(mgn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it says are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions announced Friday came after the Biden administration pledged to consider broader efforts to address China’s surveillance activities.

It will make it difficult for five companies and one research institute to obtain American technology exports. The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Gov. Reynolds speaks at Cato Institute
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Proposed education bill to restrict what students can and can’t learn
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
A tape measure indicates a roughly 8 inch snow total near Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

Latest News

NASA's Curiosity rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills...
NASA rover finds ‘clearest evidence yet’ of ancient lake on Mars
Tips on how to stay healthy while eating canned goods are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Tips to stay healthy while eating canned goods are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Super Bowl Guide: Where to watch and who to watch
Super Bowl Guide: Where to watch and who to watch
Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war
Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war