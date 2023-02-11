Show You Care
Tips to stay healthy while eating canned goods are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Did you know that it’s canned food month? Whitney Hemmer has tips to stay healthy while eating canned goods in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Today we are going to talk about a few different canned food items and how to make the healthiest choices possible. Even though canned food can sometimes get a bad reputation, it can definitely all fit in a healthy lifestyle.

So first of all, we have some canned fruit. What you’re looking for is in canned fruit is you are trying to avoid fruits in heavy syrups that are packed in corn syrup or additional sugar, and instead choosing canned fruit in 100%. Juice or even packed in a light syrup. So this will save you on that added sugar. And I think all of us can try to avoid added sugar wherever we can. You will also save a few calories here. However, if you do have some canned fruit around the house, go ahead and eat it and then make healthier choices next time. And also what you can do with canned fruit and heavy syrup is you can save that syrup for the one of your kids has a stomach bug and you need to rehydrate. You can feed this a tablespoon or two at a time, kind of like you would a sports drink to try to rehydrate.

When it comes to canned vegetables, what we are looking for is sodium. So you’ll find some different sodium options here. You’ll find your regular, for example, green beans that have salt or sodium added, and then you will find a lighter sodium. It’ll either say less sodium, reduced sodium, or 50% less sodium. I also recommend always having some canned beans on hand and you do want to drain and rinse these when you get them home. You can find some lower sodium beans. Draining and rinsing them also helps reduce the sodium by about 40%, so you can save some sodium there as well.

If you would like more information or you would like to contact me, you can head to fairway.com.

