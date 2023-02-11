Show You Care
No. 3 Iowa State beats No. 14 Northern Iowa in the McLeod Center 19-12

(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS , Iowa (KCRG) - The Cyclones increased their Big 12 record to 7-0 after a conference victory at Northern Iowa.

The Panthers, now 7-4 and 5-3 in conference duals, took decisions in three of the first five matches. But a late surge, including a major decision at 165 by David Carr, put ISU over the top.

Other match winners for the Cyclones - now 15-2 overall - included Zach Redding, Paniro Johnson, MJ Gaitan, Yonger Bastida and Sam Schuyler.

