No. 2 Iowa stays unbeaten at home after a 33-8 win over No. 9 Michigan

University of Iowa Wrestling
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 13 lead after three bonus point victories and never looked back in their drubbing of the Wolverines.

All but two Hawkeyes secured victories in the win, including No. 13 Cobe Siebrecht who used a reversal to upset No. 10 Will Lewan 3-1 in sudden victory.

No. 1 125 pounder Spencer Lee extended his winning streak to 51 with a major decision over No. 14 Jack Medley.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

