No. 2 Iowa stays unbeaten at home after a 33-8 win over No. 9 Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 13 lead after three bonus point victories and never looked back in their drubbing of the Wolverines.

All but two Hawkeyes secured victories in the win, including No. 13 Cobe Siebrecht who used a reversal to upset No. 10 Will Lewan 3-1 in sudden victory.

No. 1 125 pounder Spencer Lee extended his winning streak to 51 with a major decision over No. 14 Jack Medley.

