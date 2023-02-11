Nice weekend continues ahead of active workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of very pleasant days are yet to come for eastern Iowa, with temperatures above normal and a decent amount of sunshine.

Lows will be in the low to mid 20s the next two nights, with highs generally in the low to mid 40s. Areas with no snow on the ground will reach the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday.

Tuesday is the first storm system of the week, this time bringing just rain to the area on a windy day. We’re likely to see some healthy rainfall totals out of this, at least 0.25″, as the storm tracks to our northwest.

The next system arrives by Wednesday night into Thursday, this time with rain and snow likely. This system will produce accumulating snow on its cold side, with current indications taking it on a track more favorable for that swath of snow to get into the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. However, it’s still several days away, and things could change. It’s one to watch, so please check back with KCRG.com and on TV9 for additional updates.

Temperatures decline for a brief bit after that storm before bouncing back by President’s Day weekend.

