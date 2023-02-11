Show You Care
McCauley’s 21 lead Indiana State past Northern Iowa 80-62

FILE: Bowen Born (#13) moves the ball against an Evansville defender on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Northern Iowa beat Evansville 72-55.(Courtesy: University of Northern Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 21 points in Indiana State’s 80-62 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

McCauley shot 7 for 13, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Sycamores (18-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Julian Larry scored 17 points and added three steals. Cade McKnight was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (12-14, 8-8) with 13 points. Trey Campbell added nine points for Northern Iowa. In addition, Michael Duax had eight points and six rebounds.

Indiana State took the lead with 11:58 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-29 at halftime, with McCauley racking up 11 points. Indiana State extended its lead to 59-31 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. McCauley scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Indiana State visits UIC while Northern Iowa hosts Drake.

