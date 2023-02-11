A gorgeous weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a beautiful Saturday! We’re waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s across Eastern Iowa along with wind chills mainly in the teens and 20s and a clear sky. We’ll see sunshine for the entire day along with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s.

Sunday is looking very similar with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Monday is looking equally warm and beautiful.

However, precipitation will return Tuesday through Thursday with rain and snow possible. The end of the week will be colder after the midweek system.

