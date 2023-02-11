Downtown Des Moines tavern is completely booked for Super Bowl Sunday

Show You Care
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Some of central Iowa’s biggest Chiefs fans are getting ready for a packed Super Bowl Sunday, KCCI’s Chad Thomson reported.

Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern in downtown Des Moines says it’s completely booked for the game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The tavern now has a waiting list.

The game-day event will feature beer samples and specials, along with a special Super Bowl cup and beads.

You can probably guess what the manager’s Super Bowl prediction is.

“Personally, I hope the Chiefs destroy the Eagles,” said manager Chris Mendenhall. “That’s just me, ‘cause I’m not a big Eagles fan, but I think it’s going to be a very good game.”

If you are craving Truman’s Pizza on Sunday, you can still order take-out.

