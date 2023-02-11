Deputy Will Halverson, former Coggon Casey’s employees testify in Stanley Donahue trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Deputy shot during an armed robbery a year and a half ago took the stand this afternoon, testifying in the trial of the man accused of trying to kill him. Jurors also heard from the two Casey’s employees who were in the store at the time of the robbery and shooting in June of 2021.

Investigators say Stanley Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson multiple times when he responded to a robbery in progress at a Casey’s General store in Coggon. Halverson spent weeks recovering in the hospital. He’s now back to full time duty.

Attorneys showed security camera footage of both the robbery and shooting that took place at that Casey’s in Coggon.

Multiple angles of security cameras showed the moments Linn County Deputy Will Halverson pulls up to the Casey’s and enters the store. That’s when you can see the suspect pull out a gun and fire multiple shots at the deputy.

While on the witness stand, Deputy Halverson recalled wearing a bullet proof vest, still he says the multiple gun shots “felt like 100″.

“It was a surreal moment of ‘this isn’t a dream, this is happening, this is real life, I’m not going to wake up in my bed at home’…I was being shot. Time seemed like it slowed down. It wasn’t a dream,” said Halverson.

Jacob Christianson and Madelyn Stepanek were also called to the witness stand. Both were working at Casey’s that night.

Christianson recalled a note that was left by a fellow employee who was working that morning stating a man had come by wanting to get into the store, but it was closed. He said the note described a van matching the description of Donahue’s van.

Christianson went on to describe being held at gunpoint.

“I go to give him his change and that’s when he pulled out the gun. He said ‘Give me the money,” said Christianson. “I opened up the register, the first thing I did was pull the clip that alerted corporate and calls the cops, then I just handed him each bill one by one and just set them down on the counter and let him reach across.”

Stepanek recalled working in the kitchen when Christianson came in the back and told her they were being robbed and to call 9-1-1.

”I started hearing stuff up front, like change and everything like that and I heard voices,” Stepanek testified. “I was just telling the dispatcher that there was a robbery going on and I didn’t know who all was in the store, but I just told her what was going on.”

Both testified that they were forced into the store’s freezer. Shortly after, they say they heard gunshots coming from the front of the store.

The trial will continue on Monday morning.

