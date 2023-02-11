Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Fire Fighters go door to door to educate people about smoke alarms

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire Fighters knocked on doors in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Friday to talk to people about installing smoke alarms.

It’s all part of the department’s “Smoke Alarm Blitz” program. All year long, firefighters return to neighborhoods where fires recently happened. CRFD said they responded to a minor fire in this neighborhood on Friday. They said it was a result of an electrical blanket, but when they were working they said they didn’t hear a smoke alarm.

This gives the same crews that responded to the fire a chance to come back to the neighborhood where the tragedy happened.

“We normally see people at their worst, so it’s good to see people smiling,” said Cedar Rapids Fire Fighter Nathan Cooper.

No one was injured in the fire, but Public Education Specialist Sydney Wright said the people who lived in this home aren’t alone when it comes to not having functioning smoke alarms.

“A lot of people would admit that they don’t test every month,” she said. “We really want to be reaching out to people who can’t change their smoke alarms themselves.”

Wright said people could sign up to have someone come back at a later date to test alarms or install new ones, but being in this neighborhood where tragedy struck was a good reminder to people.

“We’re going to knock on doors and ask them if their smoke alarms work and when was the last time they tested them,” she said.

Despite only one person signing up Friday, getting the message out was what the “Smoke Alarm Blitz” was all about.

“We’re hoping that the small percentage of neighbors will talk to other neighbors as well,” said Cooper.

