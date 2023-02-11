Show You Care
Cascade’s Sconsa to receive kidney transplant, miss the Cougars’ postseason

"Once he said it, a few teammates started crying instantly and I was just confused I was shocked I didn't really know what was happening."
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following last season’s run to the state quarterfinals, it’s not surprising that the Cascade girl’s basketball team sits on top of the River Valley North standings with an 18-2 overall record.

These days, the gym inside the Webber Center is a little quieter as the longtime head coach of the Cougars had to step away to focus on his personal health.

“Basically after our Monticello game, Coach Sconsa came into the locker room and told us that he was going to get surgery,” senior guard Devin Simon said.

“Once he said it, a few teammates started crying instantly,” explained senior forward Taryn Hoffman. “I was just confused. I was shocked I didn’t really know what was happening.

Mike Sconsa, who has been the head coach of the Cougars for nearly two decades, was diagnosed with kidney disease about 10 years ago. Sconsa will undergo a kidney transplant on February 14 and will miss the remainder of the season.

“Just having him missing, it’s definitely weird. Obviously, you don’t want to lose your head coach your senior season at the end, but overall we respect that he needs to care of his health. We want the best for him so we know that it’s the right decision,” Simon added.

His wife, Angie, will also have surgery that day. To move Sconsa up on the donor list, she decided to donate one of her kidneys, which wasn’t a surprise to his players.

“No not at all. They’re both really selfless people and I’m sure she would do anything to help him out,” Simon said.

This unfortunately isn’t the first time Sconsa has been sidelined. He missed the entirety of the 2020-2021 season, after suffering a stroke. Since his announcement, second-year assistant coach Morgan Pitz has stepped into the role.

“He knows so much about basketball. I have learned so much from him just with last year and this year already. I’ve learned so much and I can’t wait to keep learning more,” Pitz said. “The relationships he has with his girls is just awesome. They will go to battle for him in any situation.”

Pitz knows she can’t replicate what Sconsa does.

“Just being head coach the few games I have been, they say we can’t hear you,”Pitz explained about the players. “I’m like I would need a microphone to be as loud as what Mike is on the floor.”

The Cougars have gone 2-1 since she stepped in and rank 5th in Class 2A. The team plans to show up, fight and compete until the end, just as Sconsa would want.

“We always play hard, but we want to play extra hard because we want to play for him,” Hoffman said.

“They’re being true leaders right now. They’re being the senior core to our team. They’re taking everyone else under their wing and their saying guys, different coach, but same team,” Pitz added.

