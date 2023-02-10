Show You Care
Woman offers to read for those who can’t after helping loved one with dyslexia

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Peg Oettinger watched her partner struggle with dyslexia for nearly three decades before he died of cancer. Now she wants to help others who can’t read.

“There just kind of like wasn’t anything he attempted that he couldn’t do except read,” Oettinger said.

She would help him regularly when it came to reading.

“Going through mail you know any of that stuff,” Oettinger explained.

She says his memory was remarkable, but he never could read. While there are various types of dyslexia, his impacted his ability to do this one thing.

“I saw what he was so capable of and I know that there are other people who have just as much to give,” said Oettinger.

It’s why she’s offering to read to those who can’t read themselves. Now semi-retired, Oettinger says she has the time to help others in this way and she’ll do it for free.

“My hope for myself is to be that person, I know I’m probably not the only one but to be one of the people out there that can be somebody like hey if you can’t read your mail or whatever get ahold of me, we’ll meet at the library, whatever,” she said.

Iowa ranks among the top ten most literate states in the country. Still, Oettinger knows there are people who struggle, and she says some may not speak up due to a stigma.

“It’s been an eye opener to know that there are a lot of people that have issues like that and a lot of them are my age, maybe getting older and their support system maybe the one person they confided in is not there anymore,” said Oettinger.

She hopes she can help those who need it the way she always helped her loved one.

The best way to contact Oettinger for assistance reading is to text her at 319-206-5505.

