Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closes after 41 years of service

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closed the doors for the final time on Monday.

After 41 years of business, owners Cliff and Jan Tappa have decided its time to retire.

What began as a sports bar in 1982 grew to be much more than that for Cliff and Jan Tappa over the years.

“We turned it from a bar into a phenomenal restaurant,” Cliff Tappa, owner said. “I’ve got a lot of experience in the restaurant business but the thing that I learned most was how to cook steaks.”

For Cliff, who you could usually find behind the grill, there’s one thing about the restaurant that he says he won’t forget.

“When their head goes back and they’re going, mmmmm, and you know you did your job, okay, I’m gonna miss that,” Cliff Tappa said. “That smile that you put on people’s faces, or someone walking back and saying, I can’t believe the steak I just had, its best I’ve ever had, I’m gonna miss that.”

Though lots of memories were made, the Tappas are looking forward to more free time for important events in their lives.

“I’ll be able to go to weddings now,” Jan Tappa, owner said. “I’ll be able to go to birthday parties, I’ll be able to go to events. When you own a restaurant, you don’t get to do that on the weekends, you’re busy, you’re working your restaurant.”

The Tappas say, their employees weren’t just people who worked for them.

“They were family,” Cliff Tappa said. “And I think that changes the whole dynamic of a restaurant or a business, that as soon as somebody walked in that front door, with our employees being our family, they became part of our family right away.”

“Seeing my employees, I think I will miss the most talking to them every day,” Jan Tappa said. “Being around them every day, being a part of their life.”

The restaurant was originally called ‘The Sports Page’ when the couple first opened it in 1982, they made the change to Tappas Steakhouse in 2005 to improve advertising.

