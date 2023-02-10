Sunny today, great weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunny sky is likely all across eastern Iowa today. Plan on highs generally into the lower 30s. This weekend, the weather still looks very nice and we should be able to reach 40 degrees in many areas tomorrow afternoon. The same can be said for Sunday, though more clouds will likely move in during the afternoon and evening. Early next week, plan on highs to generally stay in the 40s with the next chance of precipitation coming on Tuesday. At this time, it appears that system will be all rain with some spots potentially picking up over a half inch. Have a good weekend!

