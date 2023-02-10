Show You Care
Sunny and quiet today, mild into the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for plentiful sunshine today with afternoon highs topping out around freezing. Sunny skies are with us again tomorrow with more mild air moving in, pushing highs to the low 40s and melting off some of our snow. Look for a few more clouds mixed in on Sunday but with similar temperatures. Watch for refreeze in the early morning hours as we dip below freezing. Mild air continues into next week with highs in the 40s. Our next shot at precipitation comes in the form of rain on Tuesday. Enjoy the weekend!

