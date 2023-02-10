Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.(frankieleon/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart store.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, officers responded to an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they found that a woman had grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to take the child. But others at the store jumped in and restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said they were able to return the child to the parents.

According to Alamosa police, the woman arrested was identified as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. Officers said it wasn’t immediately clear if Jones knew the family involved.

Jones is facing charges that include kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued

Latest News

Preston Hemphill was fired last week but has not been charged for his role in Nichols’ beating...
GRAPHIC: Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds
Sea turtles were released back into the ocean after they were rehabilitated.
WATCH: Sea turtles released into ocean after rehabilitation
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case