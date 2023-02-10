Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements are set to start Friday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy in Coggon in June 2021.
Stanley Donahue faces several charges, including attempted murder and first degree robbery.
His attorneys requested a change of venue for the trial twice, but a judge denied both requests.
Investigators say Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson multiple times when he responded to a robbery in progress at a Casey’s General store.
Halverson was hospitalized for weeks before being released and eventually returning to work.
