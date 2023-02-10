Show You Care
New trial date set for man accused of killing Palo woman

Tacoa Talley
Tacoa Talley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial date is now set for the man accused of killing Jodie Bevans.

Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo.

Officials said Samantha Bevans had made threats to harm Jodie, who was her stepmother. Investigators said they also found a note, written by Samantha, that listed for Thursday to, “Kill Jodie.”

The criminal complaint also said Samantha admitted to police that she killed Jodie with an accomplice on July 14. Officials reported that a search warrant return on Snap Chat also revealed Samantha had created a video in which she admitted to planning the killing. Witnesses also told law enforcement they had overheard Samantha describing the killing, with Jodie having been choked and suffocated with a pillow.

Samantha and Tacoa have both pled not guilty to the murder charges. Talley’s trial was originally set to take place on November 7th, 2022, before being pushed back to February 6th, 2023. New evidence pushed back the trial again.

The trial has now been moved to April 10th, 2023.

