Marion City council to fill Ward 1 vacancy by appointment

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Following Council Member Colette Atkins’ resignation on March 31st, the Marion City Council has announced it intends to fill this vacancy by appointment, rather than special election.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be registered voters of the City of Marion and residents of Ward 1. The appointed individual will stay in position until Dec. 31st when the term is set to end. The position will be on the November 2023 ballot.

Voters do have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election instead.

Any persons eligible and interested in filling the vacancy need to submit a resume and write a letter of application expressing their desire to be considered for appointment.

Documents should be addressed to the City Council in care of the City Clerk at Marion City Hall, 1225 6th Avenue, Marion, Iowa 52302 or emailed to cityclerk@cityofmarion.org.

