Marion approves creating plans in case of an emergency

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) -The Marion City Council approved a strategy to respond to natural disasters that might hit in the future.

The city approved both an Emergency Operations Plan & Continuity of Operations Plan.

The Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) is a plan of action, which includes structure and processes to manage an emergency or crisis. The EOP allows government at various levels - such as city, county, state, and federal - to communicate effectively and coordinate efforts to mitigate large-scale events or crisis.

The Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) is a plan to ensure mission essential functions continue to be performed during a wide range of emergencies or crisis. Key elements of a COOP include the identification of essential functions, orders of succession, delegations of authority, continuity of facilities, continuity of communications, vital records management, human capital, devolution of control, reconstitution, and training/exercises.

The Fire Chief said that these plans will allow things to run more efficiently and allow them to better help people effected.

Fire Chief Tom Fagan said ”’It’s to help the community be more prepared and it really sets up local government to work within the counties plan to help take care of the community faster and better.”

The plans are expected to completed by the end of the summer.

The plans are slated to not exceed $23,1000 in cost.

The money will be spent on a consultant to help with the plans.

