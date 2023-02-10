Show You Care
Linn County organizations address food insecurity

By Grace Vance
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Food security is a leading public health issue in Linn County.

That issue was the focus of Friday’s meeting with Linn County Public Health, HACAP and the Catherine McAuley Center, among other organizations.

One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources.

The website will have information on how to apply for food stamps and access food pantries.

Amy Hockett, an assessment and health promotion manager at Linn County Public Health, says many people experienced food insecurity for the first time after both the August 2020 derecho and the covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re seeing food prices in general increasing so it’s just expanding exponentially, you know, inability to feed your family,” Hockett said. “And then once you can’t feed your family, you also have compounding issues like housing prices and employment.”

She says obesity is also a factor in food security - because of a lack of access to healthy food.

Data from the Linn County website shows Iowa ranked 7th in the nation for obesity in 2020.

The committee’s goal is to reduce food insecurity in Linn County by 3% by December 31, 2024.

