Johnson County Supervisor to open soul food restaurant

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter announced plans to open a restaurant.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Porter said the restaurant will be called “Royceann’s Soul Food.”

Along with a logo for the restaurant, Porter listed several menu items including fried chicken, fish and pork chops, macaroni & cheese and desserts like pound cake and banana pudding.

The post did not say where or when the restaurant would open.

