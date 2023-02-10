Show You Care
Johnson County Supervisor to open soul food restaurant

Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter announced plans to open her own restaurant.
Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter announced plans to open her own restaurant.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter announced plans to open a restaurant.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Porter said the restaurant will be called “Royceann’s Soul Food.”

Along with a logo for the restaurant, Porter listed several menu items including fried chicken, fish and pork chops, macaroni & cheese and desserts like pound cake and banana pudding.

The post did not say where or when the restaurant would open.

