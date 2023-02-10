Iowa man sentenced for possessing pipe bombs and distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 34-year-old man from Charles City was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his role in manufacturing pipe bombs and distributing methamphetamine in 2020.

Thomas Jay Downer admitted at his plea hearing to distributing more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine on October 27th, 2020 and for possessing and selling 5 pipe bombs on October 30th, 2020. Court records showed that the pipe bombs were made of plastic plumbing pipe and included BBs and nails as shrapnel. Downer was found to be a career offender based upon his serious prior criminal history.

Downer also admitted to possessing firearms after being convicted of one or more felony offenses on November 13th, 2020.

He was sentenced to 168 months imprisonment and must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release.

