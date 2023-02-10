Iowa City continues discussion on fiscal 2024 budget, residents look at increased expenses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City residents could face a hike in their property taxes.

Finance Director, Nicole Davies says Iowa City has been lucky.

“We’ve been decreasing the tax rate pretty much every year for the past decade. That has mainly been possible because we’ve seen growth in our tax evaluation,” she told TV-9.

8 out of the past 9 years saw a 5% growth the value of property taxed in the city. That allowed Iowa City to lower the tax rate while still collecting more money. But costs have caught up with revenues and a hike is being considered.

“This year there is a small increase of about 2.25,” said Davies.

One of the big unknowns for several cities in Iowa is a mistake that started here, in the state legislature. A miscalculation in a 2021 tax law means too much money was collected in property taxes across the state - $127 million.

Now, that money may need to come out of budgets like Iowa City’s if state lawmakers don’t take action.

“However, if the the legislation that’s currently going through the state passes, we will again see a decrease in our taxable evaluation of about a quarter of a percent,” said Davies.

Iowa City has other rising costs impacting its bottom line. Wastewater taxes may increase $2.83 a month

“Like any other business or company, we see increasing equipment cost, chemical costs, wages are pretty much even with what the industry and the general public would get,” said Wastewater Superintendent, Tim Wilkey.

And the city’s refuse and recycling rate will also cost an extra $2.00 to $2.50 per month.

“That is for all three things that we offer curbside which is trash, recycling, and organics,” said Resource Management Superintendent Jennifer Jordan. “We now offer carts for all three of those services which is really exciting and it’s been an area of growth for us over the past two years.”

The Iowa City budget will be set this March.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.