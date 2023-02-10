Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest.

Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23.

The founder of the nonprofit, Will Keeps, who was also injured in the shooting, is recovering, but was in attendance at the service.

Hundreds of people showed up to the service in Clive to pay their respects.

Loved ones from both the Dameron and Carr families lined up to share memories.

Police said two rival gang members planned and carried out the deadly shooting.

Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, are charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang affiliation.

The victim’s families said their loved ones were not gang members.

