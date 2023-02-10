Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit

Family and friends paid their respects as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest.

Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23.

The founder of the nonprofit, Will Keeps, who was also injured in the shooting, is recovering, but was in attendance at the service.

Hundreds of people showed up to the service in Clive to pay their respects.

Loved ones from both the Dameron and Carr families lined up to share memories.

Police said two rival gang members planned and carried out the deadly shooting.

Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, are charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang affiliation.

The victim’s families said their loved ones were not gang members.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
A tape measure indicates a roughly 8 inch snow total near Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
The snow may become heavy at times, possibly with rates exceeding 1″ per hour. This will reduce...
Snowy and slushy morning commute likely Thursday
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
Here's what it looks like in Dubuque County, where travel is not advised. This image is from a...
Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions

Latest News

Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State Lacrosse team loses travel privileges over parking vehicle near dispensary
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Sen. Grassley demands answers after woman mistakenly pronounced dead
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy