East Buchannan’s Kendra Burchett reflects on first sanctioned season coaching her sister

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Kendra Burchett was a high school wrestling star at East Buchanan, but she never got to compete in a sanctioned girls tournament.

“I was the only girl on the team,” Burchett said.

But Burchett was still able to blaze a path for the East Buchannan girls team she now coaches.

“The opportunity that the state of Iowa just gave these girls is indescribable,” she said.

She passed her love of wrestling along to her star senior, Keeley Kehrli. Besides wrestling they share something else: a family.

“Used to change her diapers,” Kendra said. That’s your big sister duty. Freshman year it took a little bit to get her into the room, but it was just me, her and coach (Dan) Stiefel every morning at 6 AM.”

Keeley, who finished third in her final high school season, says she couldn’t have done it without her older sister and coach.

“Definitely an inspiration that I’ve had since I was young, seeing her becoming All-American in college definitely has been so inspiring,” Kehrli said. “I love to have her as my coach. I love having her every day.”

In just four years the Buccaneers have gone from have just Keeley to 11 girls, finishing second in the team race this year at state.

“It means a lot knowing that even though we’re small we can compete with these bigger schools and that we’re right there with them,” Kehrli said.

Even though Kendra never had a sanctioned tournament, she was among the many women who laid the foundation for wrestlers like Keeley

“I’m super thankful how far the sport has come,” Kehrli said. “I couldn’t even imagine having to force my way through the boys tournament at 155. I’m so thankful that I have the opportunity to wrestle with other girls who have the same passion as me in this amazing sport.”

While there’s no literal passing of the baton in wrestling, a metaphor worked pretty well for the Kehrlis

“Keeley’s had a great four years,” Burchett said. “Her last practice, she took me down for the first time in her career... right on my butt.”

