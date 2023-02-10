Dubuque looking for more volunteers for city ‘snow crew’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city leaders said they would like to see more people volunteer for its snow shoveling program “DBQ Snow Crew.”

The city saw the worst of Thursday’s snowstorm with some areas singing 6 to 9 inches of snow. Jon Dienst, one of the city’s Civil Engineers, oversees the group. He said the volunteer group was designed for snow storms like this one.

“Days like this where it’s really heavy snow, this is very helpful,” he said.

The volunteers shovel snow at people’s homes who physically or financially can’t shovel the snow. Dienst said around 50 people have signed up in need of help since the city started the program in 2021.

They have about 22 volunteers like Kelly Williams of Dubuque.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Kelly.

Dienst said he would like to see a 1-to-1 ratio after he said they needed to turn people away earlier this year because they didn’t have enough volunteers.

“Volunteers just started off slow,” he said. “We had 40 people needing help and ten more wanting service. We didn’t have enough volunteers until about ten more people signed up to help.”

Getting more volunteers Dienst said would mean each person would only have to shovel one extra driveway rather than two, or in some cases, three. Helping a complete stranger was something William said he takes great pride in.

“Helping others, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

