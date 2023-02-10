Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque looking for more volunteers for city ‘snow crew’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city leaders said they would like to see more people volunteer for its snow shoveling program “DBQ Snow Crew.”

The city saw the worst of Thursday’s snowstorm with some areas singing 6 to 9 inches of snow. Jon Dienst, one of the city’s Civil Engineers, oversees the group. He said the volunteer group was designed for snow storms like this one.

“Days like this where it’s really heavy snow, this is very helpful,” he said.

The volunteers shovel snow at people’s homes who physically or financially can’t shovel the snow. Dienst said around 50 people have signed up in need of help since the city started the program in 2021.

They have about 22 volunteers like Kelly Williams of Dubuque.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Kelly.

Dienst said he would like to see a 1-to-1 ratio after he said they needed to turn people away earlier this year because they didn’t have enough volunteers.

“Volunteers just started off slow,” he said. “We had 40 people needing help and ten more wanting service. We didn’t have enough volunteers until about ten more people signed up to help.”

Getting more volunteers Dienst said would mean each person would only have to shovel one extra driveway rather than two, or in some cases, three. Helping a complete stranger was something William said he takes great pride in.

“Helping others, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Marion city council
Marion approves creating plans in case of an emergency
Athlete of the Week: Preston Ries
Athlete of the Week: Preston Ries
Iowa city budget
Iowa City continues discussion on fiscal 2024 budget, residents look at increased expenses
Education bill
Education bill restricts what can and can't be taught in schools