Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, 15 counts of animal abuse

Jonathan Ramey, of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s...
Jonathan Ramey, of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals.

The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1, 2022.

Four ducks, three rabbits, two geese, two dogs, two fish, a cat and a snake died in the fire.

Jonathan Jay Ramey, 47, pleaded guilty to second degree arson and 15 counts of animal cruelty.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 11.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
A tape measure indicates a roughly 8 inch snow total near Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
The snow may become heavy at times, possibly with rates exceeding 1″ per hour. This will reduce...
Snowy and slushy morning commute likely Thursday
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
Here's what it looks like in Dubuque County, where travel is not advised. This image is from a...
Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions

Latest News

Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State lacrosse team loses travel privileges after parking vehicle near dispensary
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Iowa State Lacrosse team loses travel privileges over parking vehicle near dispensary
Iowa State's lacrosse team has lost its travel privileges.
Sen. Grassley demands answers after woman mistakenly pronounced dead
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy