Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, 15 counts of animal abuse
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals.
The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1, 2022.
Four ducks, three rabbits, two geese, two dogs, two fish, a cat and a snake died in the fire.
Jonathan Jay Ramey, 47, pleaded guilty to second degree arson and 15 counts of animal cruelty.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 11.
