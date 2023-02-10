Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, 15 counts of animal abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals.

The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1, 2022.

Four ducks, three rabbits, two geese, two dogs, two fish, a cat and a snake died in the fire.

Jonathan Jay Ramey, 47, pleaded guilty to second degree arson and 15 counts of animal cruelty.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 11.

