Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Braden Smith leads No. 1 Purdue past Iowa 87-73

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) shoots over Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) during the second half...
Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) shoots over Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Purdue defeated Iowa 87-73. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 87-73 victory over Iowa on Thursday night.

Smith, a freshman guard, shot 8 of 10 — including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Zach Edey scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Edey, who was averaging 22.4 points entering the game, had just four points until the final 8 1/2 minutes. Edey grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds, and Caleb Furst added 10 rebounds as Purdue held a 43-23 edge.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points, Furst 11 and Mason Gillis 10 for the Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten).

Kris Murray led Iowa with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, and Filip Rebraca had 17 for the Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6).

The Boilermakers led by as many as 21 points early in the second half. Purdue was ahead 68-51 when the Hawkeyes went on a 13-2 spurt to close the deficit to 70-64 with 5:39 remaining.

Edey, who had been quiet most of the game, sank a hook shot and made a dunk to give Purdue a 74-64 edge.

Purdue took a 38-21 lead at halftime on Smith’s jumper with 3 seconds left. Smith led Purdue with 10 points in the first half. The Boilermakers took the lead at 4-2 on a basket by Loyer and led the rest of the game.

Purdue shot 44% in the first half while holding Iowa to 29%. For the game, Purdue shot 55%, while Iowa shot 45%

Purdue coach Matt Painter won his 250th game at Mackey Arena, improving his home record to 250-43.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: After being dominated for the first 30 minutes, the Hawkeyes woke up offensively and got as close as six points. Iowa is seeking to lock up an NCAA Tournament bid with a strong finish in the final six Big Ten regular-season games.

Purdue: The Boilermakers rebounded from its loss at Indiana with a dominating performance for most of the game, holding Iowa to a mere 21 points in the first half. The Hawkeyes were averaging 81.5 points per game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Boilermakers stayed on course to remain No. 1 with an easy home victory with a game Sunday at Northwestern.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Minnesota on Sunday.

Purdue: At Northwestern on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued

Latest News

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall (24) is defended by Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) during the first half...
No. 2 Indiana uses late surge to beat No. 5 Iowa 87-78
Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November
Caitlin Clark, left, and Taylor McCabe, right, celebrate during a game between the Iowa...
Clark’s triple-double leads No. 6 Iowa over Penn State 95-51
Tony Perkins, center, celebrates during the first half of a game against Illinois on Saturday,...
Perkins scores career-high 32, Iowa edges Illinois 81-79