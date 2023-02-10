Attorney General asks lawmakers for 900K to fulfill campaign promise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) is requesting $920,514 to hire a legal team to sue the Biden Administration, according to a presentation to lawmakers.

The request would help the newly elected official deliver on a campaign promise to sue the Biden Administration. If the Republican-controlled state legislature approved the request, it would represent a shift in state resources given to the Attorney General’s Office to join these types of lawsuits.

According to the Associated Press, former Attorney General Tom Miller (D) required Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) permission before joining multistate lawsuits. The AP reported Reynolds block 45 of 67 requests by Miller in August 2020. Miller also saw a cut to his budget from the state legislature in 2018, which Rep. Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake) explained was a result of lawsuits against former president Donald Trump.

“The blatant partisanship of this attorney general as he participates in civil suits across the nation is a disservice to our state and our people,” he said in May 2018. “He and he alone must decide whether he serves the people of the state of Iowa or the base of the Democratic Party.”

Bird, who heavily campaigned against President Joe Biden (D) in person and in TV ads, won and has added Iowa’s name to several lawsuits against the administration within her first two months in office.

According to the presentation, the money would hire four attorneys and two paralegals. The slide also said the money would provide resources to protect the state’s interests against federal overreach, protect Iowa farmers and defend Iowa’s statures.

Alyssa Brouillet, who is a press secretary for the Attorney General’s Office, said in an email the funding request will allow her to hire the legal team she needs to hold the Biden Administration accountable in court. She also said Bird was elected to sue the Biden Administration.

State Democrat leaders said they are not supportive of the request. Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D-Windsor Heights) said it’s an effort to use taxpayer dollars to help political campaigns.

“Iowa Taxpayers have no business and should have no business to pay for political lawsuits,” she said.

Republicans will likely decide if the office should get more funding for lawsuits against the Biden Administration because Democrats are a minority in the state legislature.

