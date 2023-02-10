Show You Care
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56.

ISP said the driver of a Lexus sedan was heading eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield to the driver of a Hyundai sedan that was heading northbound on Highway V56, colliding with the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai sedan, 22-year-old Derrius Grey Taylor-Ly, of Altoona, died in the crash.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

