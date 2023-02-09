Waterloo man who barricaded inside home with child to serve 15 years in prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who barricaded himself in a home with a small child, along with stolen firearms, ammunition and narcotics, after an assault was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Darren Ackerman, 39, of Waterloo, was sentenced to the prison term after pleading guilty on August 22, 2022.

Evidence presented at the hearing showed Ackerman assault a victim who fled the home they were in on October 25, 2020.

Police were called, but Ackerman barricaded himself in the home with a small child.

Police were able to break down the door and rescue the child.

Ackerman was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Iowa, including burglary, theft and narcotics related offenses.

In addition to the prison term, Ackerman must pay a $100 fine and serve five years of supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.