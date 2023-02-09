Show You Care
Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions

Watch for rain and snow this morning, turning to all snow during the morning drive. It may be heavy at times.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is recommending against travel on roads in Dubuque County Thursday morning amid completely snow covered roadways and reduced visibility.

Iowa Highway 3, US 61, US 20, Highways 151, 61 and 52 are currently listed as travel not advised. See the road conditions here.

The DOT is urging caution if you have to be out Thursday morning.

The Iowa DOT is recommending against travel on highways in Dubuque County Thursday morning amid completely snow covered roadways and reduced visibility.(Iowa DOT)

