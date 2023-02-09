Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is recommending against travel on roads in Dubuque County Thursday morning amid completely snow covered roadways and reduced visibility.
Iowa Highway 3, US 61, US 20, Highways 151, 61 and 52 are currently listed as travel not advised. See the road conditions here.
The DOT is urging caution if you have to be out Thursday morning.
