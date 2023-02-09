Show You Care
Toumi scores 15, Evansville beats Northern Iowa 71-59

UNI Logo
UNI Logo(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Indiana (AP) — Yacine Toumi’s 15 points helped Evansville defeat Northern Iowa 71-59 on Wednesday night.

Toumi added nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (5-21, 1-14 Missouri Valley Conference). Kenny Strawbridge scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free throw line. Gage Bobe shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Purple Aces ended a 12-game slide with the victory.

Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (12-13, 8-7) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Logan Wolf added 14 points for Northern Iowa. In addition, James Betz finished with 10 points.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

