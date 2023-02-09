Snowy and slushy morning commute likely Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a mix of rain, sleet and heavy snow for your morning drive on Thursday.

The snow may become heavy at times, possibly with rates exceeding 1″ per hour. This will reduce visibility and make roads slick quickly.

As we’ve mentioned for the past several days, erring on the conservative side with the overall snow totals is typically the way to go with systems like these, and a general 2-5″ is still on track by early afternoon.

Expected snowfall amounts on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (KCRG)

Look for less snow farther northwest. Given the high moisture content of the snow, consider getting it cleared this afternoon before everything re-freezes Thursday night.

Winds will also be stronger during the day on Thursday, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible at times. While the snow may be too heavy to blow around much, factor this into your winter weather driving strategies.

Look for sun to return to the area Friday, with highs generally in the 20s to lower 30s. The weekend still looks good, too!

Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.