Snowy and slushy morning commute likely, snow moves out this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a mix of rain, sleet and heavy snow for your morning drive. The snow may become heavy at times, possibly with rates exceeding 1″/hour. This will reduce visibility and make roads slick quickly. As we’ve mentioned for the past several days, erring on the conservative side with the overall snow totals is typically the way to go with systems like these and a general 2-5″ is still on track by early afternoon. Look for less snow farther northwest. Given the high moisture content of the snow, consider getting it cleared this afternoon before everything re-freezes tonight. Look for sun to return to the area tomorrow with highs generally in the 20s to lower 30s. The weekend still looks good, too!

