Snow Cover Brings a Cooler Friday

By Joe Winters
Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are once again left behind with a blanket of snowfall across much of eastern Iowa. 2-5″ was very common in some areas, especially Dubuque County receiving a heavier band of snow. Overnight any remaining snow showers end, and the sky gradually clears. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Friday with highs in the upper 20 and lower 30s. Milder weather returns for the weekend and lasts through next week with another storm moving in on Valentine’s Day. Have a great night!

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, February 9, 2023
Snow moves out this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, February 9th, 2023