Proposed bill would expand teen work eligibility in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A Senate subcommittee on Thursday will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries they’re currently now allowed to in Iowa.

The law says teens can’t work in places like mines or meatpacking plants.

Under this new bill, those industries would still be restricted, but Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Education could make exceptions.

It would allow 14 to 17-year-olds to take part in what are called, “work-based learning or a school or employer-administered, work-related program.”

Charlie Wishman, President of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, opposes the bill, arguing the change poses dangers to teens.

“There’s plenty of opportunities to bag groceries at Hy-Vee, or whatever, but we don’t need to be putting kids into dangerous occupations to solve a workforce crisis that adults need to be solving,” Wishman said.

Jessica Dunker with the Iowa Restaurant Association supports the bill. She says most of the jobs the bill provides would be part-time positions ideal for teens.

She argues the bill could help businesses who lost many employees during the pandemic.

“It will help the workforce for us, it will allow us to hire some younger people to do some jobs they’re fully capable of doing and provide and provide them the opportunity to make some pretty good money,” Dunker said.

Iowa Workforce Development reports the state’s unemployment at just over three percent at the end of December.

