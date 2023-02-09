Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Proposed bill would expand teen work eligibility in Iowa

A Senate subcommittee will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries they're currently now allowed to in Iowa.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A Senate subcommittee on Thursday will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries they’re currently now allowed to in Iowa.

The law says teens can’t work in places like mines or meatpacking plants.

Under this new bill, those industries would still be restricted, but Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Education could make exceptions.

It would allow 14 to 17-year-olds to take part in what are called, “work-based learning or a school or employer-administered, work-related program.”

Charlie Wishman, President of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, opposes the bill, arguing the change poses dangers to teens.

“There’s plenty of opportunities to bag groceries at Hy-Vee, or whatever, but we don’t need to be putting kids into dangerous occupations to solve a workforce crisis that adults need to be solving,” Wishman said.

Jessica Dunker with the Iowa Restaurant Association supports the bill. She says most of the jobs the bill provides would be part-time positions ideal for teens.

She argues the bill could help businesses who lost many employees during the pandemic.

“It will help the workforce for us, it will allow us to hire some younger people to do some jobs they’re fully capable of doing and provide and provide them the opportunity to make some pretty good money,” Dunker said.

Iowa Workforce Development reports the state’s unemployment at just over three percent at the end of December.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued
Winter Storm Forecast
Winter storm could impact travel Thursday morning

Latest News

A Senate subcommittee will take up a bill which would allow some teens to work in industries...
Iowa Senate subcommittee to consider expanding teen work eligibility
Blank Park Zoo's baby giraffe made his Super Bowl prediction on Wednesday.
Blank Park Zoo’s baby giraffe makes Super Bowl prediction
A bill to limit medical malpractice lawsuits in Iowa is now headed to the governor's desk to...
House passes $2 million medical malpractice cap
A funeral will be held Thursday for the two students shot and killed at a Des Moines nonprofit.
Funeral to be held Thursday for victims of Des Moines nonprofit shooting