Program helps rebuild houses and people’s lives in Cedar Rapids

Hope CDA is helping to rebuild houses and lives in Cedar Rapids.
Hope CDA is helping to rebuild houses and lives in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A program in Cedar Rapids is helping men rebuild their lives by rebuilding homes. Hope Community Development Association just completed a house that sat as a neighborhood eyesore for years.

Hope CDA works to help men impacted by addiction or who have served jail time, restore their lives. Their latest project is a home at 1504 6th Avenue southeast in Wellington Heights.

Between two and nine men worked on the house for more than a year, including Michael Rickart.

“I struggled with alcohol and meth both and I was living that rock star lifestyle,” Rickart said.

He turned to Hope CDA in hopes of turning his life around.

”I needed a change, I needed to build my relationship with Jesus,” said Rickart.

The Christian-based program teaches men job skills, while encouraging them along the way.

”Just the daily routine of getting up, getting to work, and just trying to have a good attitude,” said Elijah Price, Construction Foreman at Hope CDA.

The home on 6th Avenue is their first new build. The previous house on the property burned and sat for years before being torn down.

“Our belief was that it was a clear and present danger to the neighborhood, but it went through court. I think it probably took 3 years, 4 years,” said Cedar Rapids City Council Member Dale Todd.

“And then along comes Hope CDA to save the day,” Todd added.

Men involved with the project learn construction, but it’s much more than that.

”Honestly our main purpose is to help guys restore their lives so I mean honestly we’re saving lives,” said Jamie Williams, Enterprise Manager at Hope CDA.

The homes are sold to low income families.

“When you can transform and revitalize a property like this it reinstalls hope in the neighbors,” Todd explained.

Rickart says he’s been given hope and a sense of accomplishment by being involved.

“It feels good to look back at what you’ve done and take pride in it,” said Rickart.

The house was put up for sale on Wednesday. Potential buyers have to make 80% of the median income in the area or less. That’s no more than $71,500 per year for a four person family.

