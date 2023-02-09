Precipitation diminishes by evening, slick road risk persists

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The heaviest precipitation will be coming to an end through Thursday afternoon, while temperatures will begin to fall after sunset.

Some counties in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area are still included in an advisory or warning. You can find the latest on those alerts here.

The storm system that brought on this wintry mess is continuing to shift to the northeast across the Great Lakes region on Thursday. As it does, its ability for it to produce precipitation is coming to an end. Additional snowfall totals of a trace to an inch are possible, especially along the Mississippi River and the tri-state area of Dubuque. Some areas may see precipitation change back to rain as temperatures hang out in the mid to upper 30s.

Road conditions have varied in eastern Iowa on Thursday, with some areas seeing just wet roadways, and others being poor enough for the Iowa Department of Transportation to recommend no travel. You can check the latest road conditions here. Expect some improvement to roads as the precipitation winds down, but there will be a risk of some re-freezing of wet surfaces overnight. Temperatures will fall below freezing by late evening, and winds out of the northwest will continue to be breezy. Treat wet road areas as if they may be icy if you are traveling after dark tonight.

We should see a return of the sun on Friday, likely allowing any lingering road condition issues to improve. Temperatures will be held near or below freezing for many during the day, but we’ll see a return of highs back above freezing this weekend. That should start to chip away at the snow that’s on the ground in places pretty quickly when combined with a bit of sunshine.

