Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week.

In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.

That’s where police say they found Jayden Paul Upton lying on the Canadian National train tracks.

Upton, who was awake and alert, but had severe injuries, was taken to the hospital and eventually flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.