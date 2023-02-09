Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Minnesota congresswoman assaulted at Washington apartment

FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24,...
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020, in Washington. Craig was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, her chief of staff said, but added that there was no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury in an attack that did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff said.

Craig was assaulted in the elevator at about 7:15 a.m., called 911 and the assailant fled, Nick Coe said in a statement.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” he added. “There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”

The attack followed an assault on the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home in October by a man who told police his motive was political and that his intended target was the speaker.

Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Capitol Police investigated nearly 10,000 threats to members last year, more than twice the number from four years earlier.

Craig won a third term in November in the suburban-to-rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul in one of the most expensive House races in the country, frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota seat in an election that gave Republicans a narrow House majority.

Coe said Craig is grateful for the quick response from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department and has asked for privacy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued

Latest News

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
Iowa DOT
Meteorological Mysteries: How the Iowa DOT determines road conditions
A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include...
Man arrested for child porn after pretending to be teen on Snapchat, authorities say