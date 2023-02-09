Meteorological Mysteries: How the Iowa DOT determines road conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -With snow once again falling, Iowans are reviewing their travel plans and watching the Iowa DOT for slick roads. But how exactly does the Iowa DOT determine which roads are slick and decide which roads to treat?

When snow and ice fall onto Iowa’s roadways, the Iowa DOT is hard at work.

But it’s not just plowing and clearing roads, but also reporting road conditions.

That most often comes directly from those plow drivers.

“It’s either when the plow drivers are out and they radio back the road conditions to somebody that can report them or um the supervisor, maintenance supervisors or um somebody else from the garage is sometimes patrolling their responsible area and uh, reporting conditions that way too.” Sinclair Stolle, the Traffic Management Systems Engineer explained.

Crews use a set of guidelines to determine a road’s rating from partially covered...

”For partially covered, you know, you’ve got snow, you’ve got clear wheel paths, you can probably see the um paint lines, you know, for the designated in the lanes.” Stolle said.

completely covered...

“Some of those pavement markings are somewhat obscured, you know, you probably see more snow or ice rather than uh pavement in the lanes.” Stolle continued.

travel not advised...

“You could have really poor, poor visibility, you know, we’ve seen that with um some of the storms in December, um, where we’ve pulled plows off the roads.” Stolle relayed.

… and impassable.

“Impassable is basically kind of that same thing except for its a hard closure.” Stolle explained.

Those descriptions may change at the state line. It’s not because mother nature is crueler to one state, but because other states rate roads differently. Some of Iowa’s neighbors turn to technology.

“Minnesota and Wisconsin are actually using the, uh, automated road conditions.” Stolle described.

The models were created by a company called DTN.

“We take observations from the field, uh, those go into the weather models themselves. We run those weather models and on top of those weather models we actually run a pavement model that has been developed by DTN to generate historical, current, and forecasted road conditions.” Ben Hershey a Strategic Project Manager with DTN said.

The Iowa DOT uses them too, not for road conditions, but to plan where plows and road salt are most needed.

“They use our, our ,uh, information along with the observations, but that forecasted road condition information to give them an idea when conditions are going to change, um, as pavement temperatures start to drop, uh, at freezing or below freezing and when precipitation is going to start impacting the road.” Hershey relayed.

Studying the skies and watching the roads, so drivers can safely return home.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.