Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Meteorological Mysteries: How the Iowa DOT determines road conditions

Many review their travel plans and pay attention to the Iowa DOT's road conditions map. Crews use a set of guidelines to determine a road's rating.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -With snow once again falling, Iowans are reviewing their travel plans and watching the Iowa DOT for slick roads. But how exactly does the Iowa DOT determine which roads are slick and decide which roads to treat?

When snow and ice fall onto Iowa’s roadways, the Iowa DOT is hard at work.

But it’s not just plowing and clearing roads, but also reporting road conditions.

That most often comes directly from those plow drivers.

“It’s either when the plow drivers are out and they radio back the road conditions to somebody that can report them or um the supervisor, maintenance supervisors or um somebody else from the garage is sometimes patrolling their responsible area and uh, reporting conditions that way too.” Sinclair Stolle, the Traffic Management Systems Engineer explained.

Crews use a set of guidelines to determine a road’s rating from partially covered...

”For partially covered, you know, you’ve got snow, you’ve got clear wheel paths, you can probably see the um paint lines, you know, for the designated in the lanes.” Stolle said.

completely covered...

“Some of those pavement markings are somewhat obscured, you know, you probably see more snow or ice rather than uh pavement in the lanes.” Stolle continued.

travel not advised...

“You could have really poor, poor visibility, you know, we’ve seen that with um some of the storms in December, um, where we’ve pulled plows off the roads.” Stolle relayed.

… and impassable.

“Impassable is basically kind of that same thing except for its a hard closure.” Stolle explained.

Those descriptions may change at the state line. It’s not because mother nature is crueler to one state, but because other states rate roads differently. Some of Iowa’s neighbors turn to technology.

“Minnesota and Wisconsin are actually using the, uh, automated road conditions.” Stolle described.

The models were created by a company called DTN.

“We take observations from the field, uh, those go into the weather models themselves. We run those weather models and on top of those weather models we actually run a pavement model that has been developed by DTN to generate historical, current, and forecasted road conditions.” Ben Hershey a Strategic Project Manager with DTN said.

The Iowa DOT uses them too, not for road conditions, but to plan where plows and road salt are most needed.

“They use our, our ,uh, information along with the observations, but that forecasted road condition information to give them an idea when conditions are going to change, um, as pavement temperatures start to drop, uh, at freezing or below freezing and when precipitation is going to start impacting the road.” Hershey relayed.

Studying the skies and watching the roads, so drivers can safely return home.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather alerts in effect for eastern Iowa on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow affecting Thursday morning commute
Zachary Twachtmann, 31, of Anamosa, is charged with homicide by vehicle after a fatal crash on...
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville, victim identified
Judge hears arguments in Drew Blahnik’s motion for a new trial in death of Chris Bagley
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in 4 Iowa cities
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
Winter Storm Forecast
Wintry weather moves in late Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch issued

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence group to run ads in Iowa against school trans policies
Hope CDA is helping to rebuild houses and lives in Cedar Rapids.
Program helps rebuild houses and people’s lives in Cedar Rapids
The City of Bellevue is considering installing two automated speed cameras.
Bellevue City Council considers installing speed cameras
A tape measure indicates a roughly 8 inch snow total near Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm