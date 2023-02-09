Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning.

In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street.

Fire crews were at the scene of the fire for several hours working to extinguish it.

The case remains under investigation.

