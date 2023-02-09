Man charged with sexually abusing child in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a child in August in Davenport.

Ryan Anthony Rhoades, 31, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

On Aug. 24, Davenport police received a complaint involving Rhoades, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he sexually abused a child younger than 14 at two different locations during the overnight hours of Aug. 16 and 17.

Online Scott County Jail records show he was being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond Thursday morning.

