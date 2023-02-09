Kris Murray named to Karl Malone Award Top 10

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray has been named on the shortlist of an award his brother won last year.

On Thursday, the junior forward was named to the Karl Malone Award Top 10 and the Naismith National Player of the Year Midseason Team. The Karl Malone Award is given to the top power forward in Division I college basketball. Murray’s twin brother Keegan won the Karl Malone Award in 2022, becoming the first Big Ten player to ever earn the award.

In March, five finalists will advance to the Selection Committee for the Karl Malone Award.

Fans can support Murray by participating in Karl Malone fan voting starting Friday, Feb. 10, at hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Kris is also listed on the Naismith Midseason team, Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 and the Oscar Robertson Midseason list.

